UPDATE 4-Unilever promises cash to shareholders after rebuffing Kraft approach
* Plan to sell spreads business, review dual-headed structure
April 29 Stagecoach Group Plc
* Recent trading has been consistent with our expectations
* No change to adjusted earnings per share that we are anticipating for year ending 30 april 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plan to sell spreads business, review dual-headed structure
* Summer gas demand forecast at 34 bcm (Updates with details throughout)
LONDON, April 6 Britain's National Grid expects low demand for electricity this summer, meaning there could be times when there is more generation than needed, the grid operator said on Thursday.