April 29 Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG :

* Outlook for 2015: new developments in Berlin, Krakow, Budapest and St. Petersburg, several sales in pipeline

* Provisional annual results published at start of April with a loss for period of 35.3 million euros have now been confirmed by audited annual figures

* FY EBIT decreased from 35.6 million euros in 2013 to -5.2 million euros