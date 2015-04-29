April 29 MHP SA :
* Q4 2014 revenue $ 345 million, down 17 pct versus year ago
* Q4 2014 EBITDA $102 million, up 38 pct versus year ago
* Q4 2014 net loss $110 million (including $217 million
related to non-cash foreign exchange translation losses) versus
profit $12 million year ago
* Q4 2014 sales volumes increased by 6 pct to 128,680 tonnes
* Says as of December 31, 2014, company's total debt had
declined slightly to $1,215 million, most of which was
denominated in US dollars
* Says board of directors approved payment of a dividend of
$0.47429 per share, equivalent to about $50 million, dividend
will be paid as an interim dividend in 2015
* FY 2014 poultry sales volumes to third parties 525,460
tonnes versus 447,000 tonnes year ago
* Says during the year 2014 company share of industrially
produced poultry in Ukraine strengthened to around 60 pct of
market
