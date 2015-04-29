April 29 Bringwell publ AB :

* Says dispute with MJT Holding AB has been settled by arbitration

* Bringwell was ordered to pay 6 million Swedish crowns ($705,127) to MJT Holding plus interest from Dec. 21, 2011, which will be charged against earnings in Bringwell as one-time charge in current quarter

($1 = 8.5091 Swedish crowns)