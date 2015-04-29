Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 Advenica publ AB :
* Q1 revenue 2.6 million Swedish crowns ($305,577) versus 19.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT loss 7.2 million crowns versus profit 4.8 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5085 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)