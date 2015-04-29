BRIEF-Simulations Plus finalizes distributor agreement with Korean co
* Simulations Plus finalizes distributor agreement with Korean Company
April 29 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Receives approval to initiate phase I clinical trial on GM-CSF
* Initial data from phase I trial is expected in September 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Simulations Plus finalizes distributor agreement with Korean Company
* Says that its shareholders on April 28 will vote on the issue of up to 8.4 million ordinary shares of US$0.08 each
* THE THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION (TGA) IN AUSTRALIA HAS APPROVED BRAINCOOL SYSTEM FOR MARKETING AND SALES IN AUSTRALIA