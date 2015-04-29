BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical shareholders to vote on possible issue of up to 8.4 mln shares
* Says that its shareholders on April 28 will vote on the issue of up to 8.4 million ordinary shares of US$0.08 each
April 29 Hansa Medical AB :
* Q1 revenue 3.8 million Swedish crowns ($446,083) versus 1.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 10.7 million crowns versus profit 5.9 million crowns year ago
* THE THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION (TGA) IN AUSTRALIA HAS APPROVED BRAINCOOL SYSTEM FOR MARKETING AND SALES IN AUSTRALIA
* Cardiome's partner steadymed announces successful completion of trevyent clinical validation study