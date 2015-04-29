BRIEF-Simulations Plus finalizes distributor agreement with Korean co
* Simulations Plus finalizes distributor agreement with Korean Company
April 29 Epigenomics AG :
* Receives 2.8 million euros ($3 million) grant for validation of lung cancer biomarkers in blood plasma
* Grant duration is expected to be 24 months with a total fund volume of up to 2.77 million euros
* Says that its shareholders on April 28 will vote on the issue of up to 8.4 million ordinary shares of US$0.08 each
* THE THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION (TGA) IN AUSTRALIA HAS APPROVED BRAINCOOL SYSTEM FOR MARKETING AND SALES IN AUSTRALIA