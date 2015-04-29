Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 Open-Net SA :
* Q1 revenue 1.2 million zlotys ($329,852) versus 826,268 zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.6 million zlotys versus 115,954 zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating profit 570,575 zlotys versus 156,927 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6380 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)