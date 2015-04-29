Traders clear Europe's tanks by shipping more gasoline to U.S.
LONDON, April 6 Traders are shipping more gasoline from Europe to the U.S. East Coast ahead of the summer driving season as a steady reduction in inventories there props up prices.
April 29 Drax Group Plc
* Tony Quinlan has advised board of his intention to resign as finance director in order to take a position at Laird Plc.
* Tony Quinlan will resign as a director of company with effect from May 31 2015
* Will now start a process to appoint a new finance director as soon as practicable
* Michael Scott will take over as interim finance director for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says that its shareholders on April 28 will vote on the issue of up to 8.4 million ordinary shares of US$0.08 each
