April 29 Drax Group Plc

* Tony Quinlan has advised board of his intention to resign as finance director in order to take a position at Laird Plc.

* Tony Quinlan will resign as a director of company with effect from May 31 2015

* Will now start a process to appoint a new finance director as soon as practicable

* Michael Scott will take over as interim finance director for group