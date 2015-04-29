BRIEF-BrainCool System approved for marketing and sales in Australia
* THE THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION (TGA) IN AUSTRALIA HAS APPROVED BRAINCOOL SYSTEM FOR MARKETING AND SALES IN AUSTRALIA
April 29 MeVis Medical Solutions AG :
* Agreement on the conclusion of a domination agreement between VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH and MeVis Medical Solutions AG
* Cash compensation and guaranteed dividend for minority shareholders of MeVis Medical Solutions will be determined in accordance with statutory requirements and on basis of a pending evaluation of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cardiome's partner steadymed announces successful completion of trevyent clinical validation study
* Allergan and Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for pending transaction