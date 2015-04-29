UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 29 Boyner Perakende :
* To increase capital to 57.7 million lira ($21.63 million) from 40 million lira
* To issue 1.77 billion new shares through private placement for Qatar based Mayhoola for Investments OPC
* Company and shareholder Boyner holding to sell shares to mayhoola at 885 million lira, 50 lira per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6680 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources