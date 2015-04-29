April 29 Boyner Perakende :

* To increase capital to 57.7 million lira ($21.63 million) from 40 million lira

* To issue 1.77 billion new shares through private placement for Qatar based Mayhoola for Investments OPC

* Company and shareholder Boyner holding to sell shares to mayhoola at 885 million lira, 50 lira per share

