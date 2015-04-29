April 29 BP Plc :

* Starts seven year West of Shetland drilling programme with new deepsea Aberdeen rig

* Deepsea Aberdeen is contracted to drill wells across Schiehallion and Loyal Fields, as part of quad204 development

* Five wells are planned to be drilled prior to first oil from new Glen Lyon floating, production, storage and offload vessel at end of 2016

* Drilling campaign not only demonstrates our commitment to region in what is a challenging time - regional president of north sea business