April 29 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Says Kongsberg Maritime has been selected to supply a complete Electrical, Instrument and Telecom solution, including E-house, for the new Yinson Production (West Africa) Pte Ltd FPSO, Yinson Genesis

* Contract is valued at about 200 million Norwegian crowns ($26.25 million) and FPSO is expected to be operational by 2017

