BRIEF-China South City updates on termination of share transfer agreement
* Termination of share transfer agreement between Cheng Chung Hing and Centralcon Holding Source (http://bit.ly/2oHARP0) Further company coverage:
April 29 Renta 4 Banco SA :
* Offers its employees to pay part of annual remuneration in company shares
* Sets limit of 12,000 euros ($13,200) per employee, offer is voluntary and covers ordinary shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Termination of share transfer agreement between Cheng Chung Hing and Centralcon Holding Source (http://bit.ly/2oHARP0) Further company coverage:
* WALLENSTAM AB INTENDS CHOOSE ZENERGY'S SMART MODULAR HOUSING FOT CONSTRUCTION AT LACKAREBÄCKSMOTET IN MÖLNDAL
* Fanhua inc says completion of a private placement of 66 million ordinary shares of co at us$0.44185 per ordinary share by fosun industrial holdings