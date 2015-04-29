BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson reports CFO retirement
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017
April 29 Sonagi Sa
* FY net profit 5.11 million euros ($5.63 million) versus 7.0 million euros year ago
* FY sales of 5.15 million euros versus 3.39 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1HZpllz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017
* Soci Inc - has closed an $8.5 million series A financing round co-led by vertical venture partners and Grayhawk capital Source text for Eikon:
* Board recommends cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2o6i9j3) Further company coverage: