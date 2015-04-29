April 29 Briju SA :

* Sells 4.9 tonnes of silver for 9.6 million zlotys ($2.6 million) to Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt AG on April 17

* Total value of contracts with the client between March 31 and April 17 amounts to 39.7 million zlotys ($1 = 3.6433 zlotys)