UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 29 Wilbo SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Signs cooperation framework deal with Grupa Baltycka Sp. z o.o. for distribution and supply with planned turnover of 28 million zlotys ($7.78 million) in next 12 months Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6009 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources