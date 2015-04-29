Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 29 Nn Group Nv
* European Court affirms position of Nationale-Nederlanden regarding unit-linked products
* Nationale-Nederlanden is of opinion that general principles of Dutch law do not meet these criteria
* Nationale-Nederlanden has always complied with Dutch law and is of opinion that additional information requirements cannot be imposed retroactively
* Today's ruling does not change earlier statements and conclusions disclosed by NN Group in relation to unit-linked products
* Nationale-Nederlanden continues to reach out to customers to encourage them to carefully assess their unit-linked products in order to find an appropriate solution on an individual basis
* Customers with mortgage-related unit-linked products are expected to be contacted by summer of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
* Issue Of S$52 Million 4.150% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2027 By Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd
MUMBAI, April 6 India's central bank surprised markets on Thursday by raising a secondary rate while holding the key rate steady, a move to help mop up liquidity and signal its worries about a potential spike in inflation.