Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 29 United Credit Systems :
* Q1 net loss to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.3 million roubles ($44,530) versus profit of 18.9 million roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue to RAS 7.3 million roubles versus 413.8 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1J81Nb8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.6500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
* Issue Of S$52 Million 4.150% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2027 By Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd
MUMBAI, April 6 India's central bank surprised markets on Thursday by raising a secondary rate while holding the key rate steady, a move to help mop up liquidity and signal its worries about a potential spike in inflation.