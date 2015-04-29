UPDATE 4-Unilever promises cash to shareholders after rebuffing Kraft approach
* Plan to sell spreads business, review dual-headed structure
April 29 Sterling Energy Plc
* Q1 production, net to company (including royalty barrels) from Chinguetti field, averaged 382 barrels of oil per day
* Q1 loss after tax for group in period of $815k (Q1 2014: profit after tax of $489k) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plan to sell spreads business, review dual-headed structure
* Summer gas demand forecast at 34 bcm (Updates with details throughout)
LONDON, April 6 Britain's National Grid expects low demand for electricity this summer, meaning there could be times when there is more generation than needed, the grid operator said on Thursday.