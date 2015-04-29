Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 Dialog Semiconductor Plc
* Received bondholder conversion notices in respect of all of dialog's previously outstanding us$201,000,000 1 per cent convertible bonds due 2017
* No bonds will be redeemed by Dialog pursuant to optional redemption notice dated 16 march 2015
* All bonds have been cancelled
* As all bondholders have exercised their conversion rights in respect of all previously outstanding bonds, dialog has issued 6,797,025 new ordinary shares
* This conversion will not result in dilution of dialog's diluted earnings per ordinary share
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)