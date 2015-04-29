April 29 Apetit Oyj :

* Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved the buyback of Taimen Oy's Holding in Apetit Kala Oy

* Taimen's 30 per cent holding in Apetit Kala will be terminated.

* Says he deal will be carried out in form of a change in holdings, without any cash compensation

