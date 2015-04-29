BRIEF-China South City updates on termination of share transfer agreement
* Termination of share transfer agreement between Cheng Chung Hing and Centralcon Holding Source (http://bit.ly/2oHARP0) Further company coverage:
April 29 Sparebank 1 Ringerike Hadeland :
* Q1 net income 65.9 million Norwegian crowns ($8.65 million) versus 65.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net interest income 70.2 million crowns versus 73.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 reversal of loan losses 0.1 million crowns versus loss 1.2 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6182 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Termination of share transfer agreement between Cheng Chung Hing and Centralcon Holding Source (http://bit.ly/2oHARP0) Further company coverage:
* WALLENSTAM AB INTENDS CHOOSE ZENERGY'S SMART MODULAR HOUSING FOT CONSTRUCTION AT LACKAREBÄCKSMOTET IN MÖLNDAL
* Fanhua inc says completion of a private placement of 66 million ordinary shares of co at us$0.44185 per ordinary share by fosun industrial holdings