UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 29 Tallinna Kaubamaja AS
* Harju County Court convicts and imposes a pecuniary punishment in sum of 3 million euros ($3.30 million)
* Whereof 295,600 euros shall be served immediately if court judgement enters into force, and remaining part will not be enforced
* Emphasizes that court judgement has not entered into force for Selver AS
* Unit Selver AS has regarded prosecutor's accusation unfounded and unreasonable during entire course of proceedings
* Says unit Selver AS confirms that it has not nor ever will enter into any cartel agreements
Source text - bit.ly/1EnQTNu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources