April 29 Tallinna Kaubamaja AS

* Harju County Court convicts and imposes a pecuniary punishment in sum of 3 million euros ($3.30 million)

* Whereof 295,600 euros shall be served immediately if court judgement enters into force, and remaining part will not be enforced

* Emphasizes that court judgement has not entered into force for Selver AS

* Unit Selver AS has regarded prosecutor's accusation unfounded and unreasonable during entire course of proceedings

* Says unit Selver AS confirms that it has not nor ever will enter into any cartel agreements

