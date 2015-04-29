BRIEF-China South City updates on termination of share transfer agreement
* Termination of share transfer agreement between Cheng Chung Hing and Centralcon Holding Source (http://bit.ly/2oHARP0) Further company coverage:
April 29 Nordic Financials ASA :
* Cultiva sold 280,765 shares in Nordic Financials ASA
* Cultiva has no more shares in Nordic Financials ASA after transaction
* WALLENSTAM AB INTENDS CHOOSE ZENERGY'S SMART MODULAR HOUSING FOT CONSTRUCTION AT LACKAREBÄCKSMOTET IN MÖLNDAL
* Fanhua inc says completion of a private placement of 66 million ordinary shares of co at us$0.44185 per ordinary share by fosun industrial holdings