April 29 (Reuters) -

* Millicom says, trading as Tigo in Costa Rica, has confirmed that its petition to merge with Telecable Económico TVE, S.A. has not been sanctioned by regulators Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (SUTEL)

* Millicom is now reviewing information provided by SUTEL including its option to appeal Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)