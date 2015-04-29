Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 Kudelski SA :
* Kudelski completes 200 million Swiss francs ($213.36 million) bond issuance
* Bonds bear a 1.875 pct coupon and have a tenor of 7 years and 3 months with a final maturity on Aug. 12, 2022
* Proceeds will be used for refinancing of existing bond maturing in December 2016 and a partial reduction of outstanding credit lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9374 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)