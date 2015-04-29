April 29 Ingenico SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 498 million euros ($555 million), up 17 percent on a comparable basis

* Guidance for 2015 is organic growth greater than or equal to 10 percent and EBITDA margin of about 21 percent

