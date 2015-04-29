Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 I 2 S SA :
* FY revenue 14.0 million euros ($15.6 million) versus 13.7 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 218,000 euros versus loss of 689,000 euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Ku1Vmq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)