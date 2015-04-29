April 29 JP Morgan Securities:

* Kulczyk and certain subsidiaries of Kulczyk announce their intention to sell 56,607,366 ordinary shares in Ophir

* Placing shares represent approximately 8 pct of the company's ordinary shares

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately

* After completion of the placing, The Kulczyk Entities will not hold any ordinary shares in the co

* Final price of placing shares will be agreed by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Kulczyk Entities at close of bookbuild