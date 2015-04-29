BRIEF-Allergan, Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period
* Allergan and Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for pending transaction
April 29 Novacyt SA :
* FY net loss of 3.7 million euros ($4.13 million) versus loss of 993,000 euros year ago
* Q1 results are higher than expected and should keep improving during 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1GwqKu7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Allergan and Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for pending transaction
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc -benznidazole on track in progress to ind and nda submissions
* Anaptysbio Inc- plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019 in patients with gpp and ppp during 2018