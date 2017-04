April 29 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :

* RBS announces further sale of a North American loan portfolio to Mizuho

* This transaction follows announcement on 26 February 2015 of a sale to Mizuho of a portfolio of US and Canadian loan commitments

* Additional portfolio sold to mizuho comprises $5.6bn of loan commitments, including $0.5bn of drawn assets as of 28 February 2015 For the full story, click on: Further company coverage: