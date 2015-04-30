April 30 Digia Oyj :

* Q1 consolidated net sales 25.7 million euros ($28.54 million) versus 24.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 0.7 million euros versus loss 0.3 million euros year ago

* Expects overall demand to remain moderate in domestic segment, with slight year-on-year growth forecast for its 2015 net sales of domestic segment

* Profitability of domestic operations is expected to improve as review period progresses, reaching at least a moderately satisfactory level for 2015 as a whole

* Expects a clear year-on-year increase in net sales of Qt segment in 2015, and full-year operating result is expected to be in black Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9004 euros)