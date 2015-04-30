BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
April 30 Aragon AG :
* FY revenue of 78.6 million euros ($87.25 million)
* Q1 revenue of about 18 million euros
* Q1 EBITDA from continuing operations up by 0.9 million euros to 0.5 million euros (previous year: loss of 0.4 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT from continuing operations of 0.1 million euros (last year: loss of 0.9 million euros) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.