UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
April 30 Looser Holding AG :
* Q1 EBITDA 11.2 million Swiss francs ($12 million); (prior year: 14.0 million francs), EBITDA margin 10.4 percent
* Q1 net revenues of 107.6 million Swiss francs after currency adjustments at prior year level(-0.6 percent)
* Closed Q1 of 2015 with consolidated net income of 1.9 million Swiss francs (prior year: 3.4 million francs)
* Sees revenues for full financial year 2015 will decline while operating margin will remain at prior year level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.