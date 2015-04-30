Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 30 BE Semiconductor Industries NV :
* Q1 revenue of 94.9 million euros ($105.35 million), up 6.6 pct versus Q4 2014 and 35.6 pct versus Q1 2014.
* Q1 net income of 17.5 million euros, down 2.2 million euros versus Q4 2014 due to absence of 7.5 million euros deferred tax benefit in q4 2014; Up 10.5 million euros versus Q1 2014
* H1 2015 revenue and profit expected to exceed H1 2014 levels
* Sees revenue up 10-15 pct versus Q1 2015 reflecting underlying portfolio strength and market share gains
Source text: bit.ly/1Gy6EQ7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)