BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
April 30 Rella Holding A/S :
* Expects closing of sale of Aller Holding together with payment of purchase price to Rella Holding to take place on June 11
* Expects proceeds from company liquidation to be distributed to shareholders in amount of 1.64 billion Danish crowns in second half of 2015, corresponding to about 77.5 crowns per share
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.047 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
HONG KONG, April 6 State-owned China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said its top shareholder China United Network Communications Ltd was reviewing its ownership structure as Beijing puts pressure on telcos to bring in private investors and boost competition.