BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
April 30 Binckbank Nv
* Adjusted net profit in FY 15Q1: euro 16.4 million (FY14Q1: 11.6 million)
* Number of transactions in FY15Q1: 2.7 million (FY2014 q1 2.5 million)
* Alex Asset Management AUM FY15Q1: euro 2 billion (FY14Q1: 2.5 billion)
* The risk/return ratios in the bond markets are currently so distorted that it makes no sense for Binckbank to invest in bonds with a higher risk profile- Chairman
* The supervisory board has decided that at executive board level, Vincent Germyns will definitevely assume the role of chairman subject to the obtaining of approval from the regulators
* Position of Chief Operations Officer (COO) has been created on the board. We expect to fill this position in the second half of 2015
* Net interest income in the first quarter of 2015 came to 6.4 million eur, which is 4 pct less than in the previous quarter (FY14Q4: 6.7 million eur).
* Binckbank will not issue any detailed forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
