Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 30 Ordina Nv
* Q1 Recurring EBITDA down at 4.1 million euro (Q1 2014: 4.8 million euro)
* Q1 Recurring EBITDA margin drops to 4.7 pct (Q1 2014: 5.1 pct)
* Turnover declines by 4.9 pct to 88.5 million euro (Q1 2014: 93.6 million euro)
* Decline to give a forecast for coming period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)