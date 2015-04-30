BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
April 30 Citycon Oyj :
* Q1 turnover 60.1 million euros ($66.60 million) versus 61.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 net rental income 39.8 million euros versus 40.1 million euros year ago
* Says in 2015, expects its EPRA operating profit to change by loss of 8 million to 0 million euros
* Says forecasts an 2015 EPRA EPS (basic) of 0.175-0.195 euro
* Sees 2015 EPRA earnings to change by 6 million to 14 million euros from previous year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.