April 30 Citycon Oyj :

* Q1 turnover 60.1 million euros ($66.60 million) versus 61.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 net rental income 39.8 million euros versus 40.1 million euros year ago

* Says in 2015, expects its EPRA operating profit to change by loss of 8 million to 0 million euros

* Says forecasts an 2015 EPRA EPS (basic) of 0.175-0.195 euro

* Sees 2015 EPRA earnings to change by 6 million to 14 million euros from previous year

($1 = 0.9024 euros)