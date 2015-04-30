BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media to pay annual cash div as 1.047 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.047 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 30 Sanoma Oyj :
* Agrees sale of stake in Vedomosti and other leading titles in Russia
* Has signed a sale and purchase agreement with Ivania Ltd. for its 33.3 pct stake in Delovoi Standard, which is publisher of Russia's leading daily financial newspaper Vedomosti
* Estimates that it will book at closing a non-recurring capital gain of around 8 million euros ($8.87 million) before currency translation adjustment Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.047 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
HONG KONG, April 6 State-owned China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said its top shareholder China United Network Communications Ltd was reviewing its ownership structure as Beijing puts pressure on telcos to bring in private investors and boost competition.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 05 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' on PT XL Axiata Tbk's (XL; BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable) IDR2.18 trillion sukuk ijarah (sukuk) issues. The issues are the second phase of XL's IDR5 trillion sukuk ijarah programme - affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' on 12 January 2017 - and are consequently rated at the same level as the programme. XL will use the issue proceeds to refinanc