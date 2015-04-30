April 30 Sanoma Oyj :

* Agrees sale of stake in Vedomosti and other leading titles in Russia

* Has signed a sale and purchase agreement with Ivania Ltd. for its 33.3 pct stake in Delovoi Standard, which is publisher of Russia's leading daily financial newspaper Vedomosti

* Estimates that it will book at closing a non-recurring capital gain of around 8 million euros ($8.87 million) before currency translation adjustment Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)