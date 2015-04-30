BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media to pay annual cash div as 1.047 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.047 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 30 Alma Media Oyj :
* Q1 revenue 71.9 million euros ($79.74 million) versus 72.7 million euros year ago
* Expects H1 revenue and operating profit excluding non-recurring items to decrease from 2014 level
* Q1 operating profit ex-items 1.9 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago
HONG KONG, April 6 State-owned China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said its top shareholder China United Network Communications Ltd was reviewing its ownership structure as Beijing puts pressure on telcos to bring in private investors and boost competition.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 05 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' on PT XL Axiata Tbk's (XL; BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable) IDR2.18 trillion sukuk ijarah (sukuk) issues. The issues are the second phase of XL's IDR5 trillion sukuk ijarah programme - affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' on 12 January 2017 - and are consequently rated at the same level as the programme. XL will use the issue proceeds to refinanc