UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
April 30 Shell Ceo
* Q1 earnings on current cost of supplies basis $4.8 billion
* Q1 CCS earnings, excluding items, $3.2 billion
* Oil and gas production for Q1 2015 was 3,166 thousand boe/d, a decrease of 2% compared with Q1 2014
* Oil products sales volumes were in line with q1 2014
* Downstream earnings included net charge of $132 million, including net impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives of $56 million
* Shell's van beurden: "continue to take steps to further improve competitive performance by redoubling efforts to drive a sharper focus on bottom line"
* Shell's ben van beurden: "asset sales total over $2 billion so far this year, as we successfully reduced our onshore footprint in Nigeria"
* Continue to reduce operating costs and capital spending; and by deferring and reshaping new projects
* Cash flow from operating activities for Q1 2015 was $7.1 billion, compared with $14.0 billion in same quarter last year
* There are expected divestment tax payments of up to $1 billion in q2 2015 impacting CFFO
* Earnings seen to be hurt by about 100,000 boe/d associated with impact of curtailment and underground storage reinjection at NAM in Q2 2015
* Basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items for Q1 2015 decreased by 56 pct
* Refinery availability is expected to decline in Q2 2015 as a result of increased planned maintenance
* As result of asset sales in Australia and Italy, Q2 refining capacity expected to reduce by 120,000 barrels per day, marketing volumes by 230,000 barrels per day compared with Q2 2014
* Q1 ccs earnings, excluding items $2.42 billion - company compiled estimates
* A Q1 2015 dividend has been announced of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per american depositary share
* Global liquids realisations were 52% lower than for Q1 2014
* Capital investment for Q1 2015 was $6.8 billion and divestment proceeds were $2.2 billion
* Chemicals sales volumes for Q1 2015 decreased by 2% compared with same quarter a year ago
* Expected planned maintenance impact for Q2 2015 is some 140 thousand boe/d
* Weaker exchange rates resulted in a hurt to deferred tax positions of some $700 million compared with Q1 2014,
* Upstream earnings included a net gain of $1,864 million, mainly reflecting a gain of $1,415 million related to divestments, credit of $600 million
* Compared with Q2, earnings are expected to be impacted by some 160 thousand boe/d as a result of divestments
* Upstream americas excluding identified items incurred a loss
* Gearing at end of Q1 2015 was 12.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.