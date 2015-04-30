April 30 Shell Ceo

* Q1 earnings on current cost of supplies basis $4.8 billion

* Q1 CCS earnings, excluding items, $3.2 billion

* Oil and gas production for Q1 2015 was 3,166 thousand boe/d, a decrease of 2% compared with Q1 2014

* Oil products sales volumes were in line with q1 2014

* Downstream earnings included net charge of $132 million, including net impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives of $56 million

* Shell's van beurden: "continue to take steps to further improve competitive performance by redoubling efforts to drive a sharper focus on bottom line"

* Shell's ben van beurden: "asset sales total over $2 billion so far this year, as we successfully reduced our onshore footprint in Nigeria"

* Continue to reduce operating costs and capital spending; and by deferring and reshaping new projects

* Cash flow from operating activities for Q1 2015 was $7.1 billion, compared with $14.0 billion in same quarter last year

* There are expected divestment tax payments of up to $1 billion in q2 2015 impacting CFFO

* Earnings seen to be hurt by about 100,000 boe/d associated with impact of curtailment and underground storage reinjection at NAM in Q2 2015

* Basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items for Q1 2015 decreased by 56 pct

* Refinery availability is expected to decline in Q2 2015 as a result of increased planned maintenance

* As result of asset sales in Australia and Italy, Q2 refining capacity expected to reduce by 120,000 barrels per day, marketing volumes by 230,000 barrels per day compared with Q2 2014

* Q1 ccs earnings, excluding items $2.42 billion - company compiled estimates

* A Q1 2015 dividend has been announced of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per american depositary share

* Global liquids realisations were 52% lower than for Q1 2014

* Capital investment for Q1 2015 was $6.8 billion and divestment proceeds were $2.2 billion

* Chemicals sales volumes for Q1 2015 decreased by 2% compared with same quarter a year ago

* Expected planned maintenance impact for Q2 2015 is some 140 thousand boe/d

* Weaker exchange rates resulted in a hurt to deferred tax positions of some $700 million compared with Q1 2014,

* Upstream earnings included a net gain of $1,864 million, mainly reflecting a gain of $1,415 million related to divestments, credit of $600 million

* Compared with Q2, earnings are expected to be impacted by some 160 thousand boe/d as a result of divestments

* Upstream americas excluding identified items incurred a loss

* Gearing at end of Q1 2015 was 12.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)