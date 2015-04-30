UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
April 30 Saga Plc
* Group trading EBITDA at 227.4 mln stg versus 214.5 mln stg
* Like-For-Like profit before tax 195.5 mln stg versus 178.3 mln stg
* Travel revenue up 15.2 pct to 381.3 mln stg (2014: 331 mln stg) from an 11 pct increase in holiday passengers
* Proposed final dividend of 4.1 pence per share, at top end of range detailed in initial public offering prospectus
* Trading across insurance businesses has started strongly and is line with our expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.