April 30 Lancashire Holdings Ltd

* Q1 net premiums written $129.2 million versus $204.4 million

* Long term, one-off business accounts for half of reduction in written premium. Rest is due to decline in pricing and decline in exposure

* Price reductions on our January and April renewals were broadly in line with expectations

* More likely that we'll return capital than retain it later in year, but as always, that will be driven by market outlook

* A headline impact on our written premium numbers as not all contracts come up for renewal each year

* Q1 profit before tax $51.5mln versus $57.4 million

* Q1 combined ratio 72.0 pct versus 66.4 pct