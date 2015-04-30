April 30 Zoopla Property Group Plc

* To acquire Ulysses Enterprises Limited for 160 mln stg

* Deal to be significantly enhancing to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted basic EPS in first full financial year after completion

* Deal to be partly funded by existing cash resources with remainder funded by a new 5-year 150 mln stg credit facility