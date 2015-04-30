UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 30 Lakestreet Capital Partners AG :
* John Menzies is dramatically undervalued, especially when taking into consideration sum of its parts.
* John Menzies' implied market capitalisation is in region of £415 million or approximately 675 pence per share
* Has constructively engaged in discussions with Chairman, Mr. Iain Napier, CEO, Mr. Jeremy Stafford, and CFO, Ms. Paula Bell.
* Has, therefore, committed itself to unlocking intrinsic value of john menzies in interest of all shareholders
* Discussions are expected to continue ahead of annual general meeting on 15 may 2015. Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources