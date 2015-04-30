April 30 MHP SA :

* Overall production volumes of chicken meat in Q1 2015 constituted 140,370 tonnes (Q1 2014: 137,270 tonnes)

* Sales of chicken meat to third parties in Q1 2015 remained almost at same level and were 113,640 tonnes of chicken meat compared to 112,270 tonnes in Q1 2014

* Says volume of chicken meat export in Q1 2015 decreased by 14 pct and reached 26,050 tonnes, compared to 30,370 tonnes in Q1 2014

* Expects good harvest of winter crops in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

