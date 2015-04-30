UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
April 30 MHP SA :
* Overall production volumes of chicken meat in Q1 2015 constituted 140,370 tonnes (Q1 2014: 137,270 tonnes)
* Sales of chicken meat to third parties in Q1 2015 remained almost at same level and were 113,640 tonnes of chicken meat compared to 112,270 tonnes in Q1 2014
* Says volume of chicken meat export in Q1 2015 decreased by 14 pct and reached 26,050 tonnes, compared to 30,370 tonnes in Q1 2014
* Expects good harvest of winter crops in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
