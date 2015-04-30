BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
April 30 Indre Sogn Sparebank :
* Q1 net interest income 13.1 million Norwegian crowns ($1.75 million) versus 13.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net profit 2.1 million crowns versus 4.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 118,000 million crowns versus reversal of loan losses 22,000 crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5431 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
